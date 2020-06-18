Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Says Trump Executive Order on Police Reform Not “Enough, But It’s A Start’

The mother of Ahmaud Arbery told reporters on Capitol Hill after a meeting with Donald Trump that her conversation with the president was “very compassionate” but later said that an executive order that he signed that day (June 16) was “not enough” to address needed police reforms.

Wanda Cooper-Jones traveled to Washington and attended the signing of the order, which came in the wake of global protests over the deaths of victims of police shootings like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and her own son, who was killed by men who claim they thought he was a burglar.

Cooper-Jones told reporters that she had become “very, very emotional” during the conference at the White House in which Trump met with her and other families who had lost members.

"I think the President was very receiving. He's very compassionate. He did assure each family member that we- we would and should expect change."

But as for spurring the change hers and other families are hoping for she said: “I don't think that's enough but I do think that it's a start.”

"I didn't think that order addresses anything that concerns Ahmaud's case at all," she said during a later appearance on CNN.

Arbery, 25, was shot to death in February when he was chased through a Brunswick, Georgia by father and son Greg and Travis McMichael. Another man, William Bryan recorded the incident. All three now face charges in connection with his death.

BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.