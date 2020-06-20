George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Thanks Kanye West For Covering Her College Tuition

George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter, Gianna, is giving her thanks to Kanye West after he set up a college fund for her that will cover her full tuition.

Taking to her Instagram account, Gianna posted a picture message reading, “THANK YOU KANYE FOR SECURING MY COLLEGE EDUCATION.” She also captioned the post, “Thank You Kanye, Because of You I Will have a college Education... Mommy and I are so thankful for you and your family @kimkardashian. #justiceforgeorgefloyd.”

West has also donated $2 million in total contributions to support the families of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Earlier this month, Gianna emotionally spoke about her late father during a joint appearance on Good Morning America with her mother, Roxie Washington. Gianna said she wanted the world to know, "I miss him."

"She didn't have to play with nobody else," Roxie added. "Because Daddy was going to play with her all day long… that was his little girl. He loved his little girl."

See Gianna Floyd’s Instagram post below.