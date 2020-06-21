Michelle Obama Honors Barack Obama On Behalf Of ‘All The Young People’ In Father’s Day Post

Michelle Obama celebrated her husband, former President Barack Obama, on Father’s Day with a social media shout out that received more than 1.7 million shares by Sunday (June 21) night.

“Thank you for the way you love our girls—and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from. We feel your warmth and generosity today and everyday. Happy Father’s Day, Barack!” the former first lady wrote.

A picture of their two daughters, Sasha and Malia, when they were little girls accompanied the heartwarming Instagram message.