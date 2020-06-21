Michelle Obama Honors Barack Obama On Behalf Of ‘All The Young People’ In Father’s Day Post

President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and daughters Malia and Sasha pose for a family portrait with Bo and Sunny in the Rose Garden of the White House on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2015. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Michelle Obama Honors Barack Obama On Behalf Of ‘All The Young People’ In Father’s Day Post

The former First Lady included a throwback pic of her husband and the girls.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Michelle Obama celebrated her husband, former President Barack Obama, on Father’s Day with a social media shout out that received more than 1.7 million shares by Sunday (June 21) night. 

“Thank you for the way you love our girls—and all the young people in this country, no matter who they are or where they come from. We feel your warmth and generosity today and everyday. Happy Father’s Day, Barack!” the former first lady wrote.

A picture of their two daughters, Sasha and Malia, when they were little girls accompanied the heartwarming Instagram message.

As Michelle Obama pointed out, the former president made it a priority to help keep young people on track in life, most notably through his My Brother’s Keeper initiative. The youth mentorship program continues to provide support for Black and Latino young men to reach their potential.

RELATED: Steph Curry Joins Barack Obama At ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ Event

Sasha, 19, and 21-year-old Malia are all grown up now. But it may have seemed like old times when the family was all under one roof during the Coronavirus lockdown. Michelle Obama told Ellen DeGeneres in March that their daughters were home from their colleges, doing their online classes in their rooms.

Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news