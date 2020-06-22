Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Calls Trump's Tulsa Rally 'An Embarrassment'

On Saturday (June 20), Donald Trump held a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, his first one since March. Trump's campaign team boasted of a million RSVPs for the event, and even went so far as to build a massive outdoor stage and scheduled the president to give separate remarks to the overflow crowd. As it turned out, only around 6,000 people showed up, leaving plenty of space in the 19,000 capacity venue and causing the rally's organizers to strike the outdoor stage altogether.

Trump's demeanor during the rally was also bizarre, and he spent much of his time focused on news coverage of his now-infamous walk down a ramp after an address at West Point military academy.

RELATED: Trump Forced To Speak To Near-Empty Arena In Tulsa

Now, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is offering her own take on the event.

"That rally was an embarrassment. It was absolutely what the nation does not need right now. He did not speak about healing. He did not recognize any of the racial tensions that are happening across our country," Bottoms told CNN's Jake Tapper on State of the Union.

"Instead, he does what he always does. He continues to try and divide us and really inflames the worst in people. And so I just hope that this is a good sign that the country is moving on from him," she continued.

"Like so many people across this country, my first response was that, 'I hope that this is a preview for November,'" Bottoms said. "That finally people are recognizing that this man is a danger to our country, a danger to our democracy. And he should not be the President of the United States of America."

Watch Bottoms' full interview here.