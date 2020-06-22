Rayshard Brooks Update: Arrest Warrant For White Woman Suspected In Wendy’s Fire Issued

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Officials in Atlanta have issued an arrest warrant for the woman seen in a surveillance video setting fire to the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was shot to death by a police officer who had tried to arrest him.
Natalie White, 29, was charged with first-degree arson by Atlanta Fire Rescue investigators for setting the fast food restaurant on fire a day after the June 12 shooting, according to ABC News.
Protests, which had already been prevalent in Atlanta in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, erupted at the location and the restaurant soon went up in flames.
"This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are possible," fire officials told reporters.
Reports have surfaced that White may have had some connection to Brooks. CNN reported that he was heard in a police bodycam video mentioning her name. Exactly what his relationship to her, if any, has not been confirmed.
No arrest has been made yet and authorities are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.
Brooks, 27, was killed June 12 when he was shot by former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe was has since been charged with 11 counts on Wednesday (June 17), including felony murder.
Former officer Devin Brosnan, who did not fire his gun, was also charged with three counts including aggravated assault. Both men have turned themselves into authorities.
BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
Photo: Screengrab
