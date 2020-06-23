After KKK Facebook Post, Georgia High School Athletic Director Investigated

Jody Hilley is the Lakeside High School Athletic Director in Augusta, Georgia and he is also someone who likes to post about Klu Klux Klan.

According to the Augusta Chronicle, Hilley is a part of the "Columbia County, GA Online Yard Sale” Facebook group. He shared a post that shows a Black man dressed as a member of the KKK with a caption that read, "Black people have killed more Black people in a six-month span than the KKK has in 86 years."

RELATED: Horrific Video Shows White Illinois Cop Use Prohibited Chokehold On Black Man Until He’s Unconscious

School Superintendent Sandra Carraway released the following statement, “We were made aware of this post by Coach Hilley yesterday afternoon and are investigating the matter. We find the sharing of such posts completely appalling, unacceptable and inappropriate, especially for an educator. We want only the very best for our students and work diligently to provide a safe, positive learning environment for all. This type of behavior detracts from the goal, and, as such, it will not be tolerated.”

The post appears to have originated back in 2013 by former Florida congressman Allen West, who is Black, according to PolitiFact.

The Black-on-Black talking point is a famous, conservative talking point. People kill people in proximity to where they live. In 2015, Harvard described the term as a “simplistic and emotionally charged definition of urban violence that can be problematic when used by political commentators, politicians and police executives.”