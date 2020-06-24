#OscarsSoWhite Creator April Reign Launches New Venture

Creator of #OscarsSoWhite movement, April Reign, poses for AFP during a photo session in Hollywood, California, on February 1, 2020. - April Reign remembers precisely where she was in January 2015 when she launched the #OscarsSoWhite movement with a simple, offhand tweet. Within hours, the tweet -- sent from Washington, as Reign followed the Oscar nominations announcement over breakfast, and realized all 20 actors were white -- had gone viral worldwide. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

She is launching a studio to create more opportunities for people of color.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

April Reign is the creator of #OscarsSoWhite, the 2015 hashtag that called out the Academy Awards and fostered more diversity in selection of the category nominees and winners. 

Now, Reign is partnering with media platform Overture Global to launch Ensemble, a  digital content studio to open the door for people of color in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

Reign told Deadline, “I’m excited to be partnering with Overture. They have a reputation for creating professional content for a switched-on audience. We are in a unique period wherein we’re able to bring together brands and creators to tell stories, such as interviews, web series and documentaries, that reflect a wide range of American and global human experiences.”

Donnovan Andrews, CEO of Overture, said, “We know, for example, the mobile usage rate by young African Americans is extremely high and Ensemble intends to create a platform for showcasing mindful and considerate content developed by and for African Americans.”

(Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

