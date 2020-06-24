After Chaos At Kentucky Polls, Senate Primary Race Remains Too Close to Call

There was evidence of that in several precincts in various Kentucky counties.

Voting was made even more contentious because polling sites, which are normally around 3,700 were reduced to 170, because of coronavirus mitigation measures, according to CNN . But Democrats feared it would cause confusion and hours long lines, particularly in African-American communities.

NBC News says the result is too close to call between African-American State Rep. Charles Booker and retired U.S. Marine officer Amy McGrath , although she led him slightly 44 percent to 39.6 percent, in the state’s Democratic Primary just a 2,000 vote margin.

Kentucky voters still don’t know the result of a very close election between two Democratic contenders to see who will challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the November election.

Voters were scrambling to cast their ballots at the end of Tuesday (June 23) because polls had been scheduled to close at 6 p.m. People in Louisville were trying to get access to the Kentucky Exposition Center, the only place in town where they could vote.

Booker won a court order to keep the statewide polls open, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

"We are fighting to make sure you can vote," Booker wrote in a Twitter message. "STAY IN LINE!" His campaign even told voters that ride sharing service Lyft was on hand to give people free rides to the polls, the newspaper said.

A Jefferson County judge ordered the doors to the facility open until 6:30 p.m., and McGrath also filed for an injunction to keep the polls open even later, she had said on Twitter.

However, by 7 p.m. poll workers were packing up their tables and sending voters home who had not made it into polling places.

Booker, in his last statement of the night urged voters to remain hopeful for change and an overturning of the Senatorial office.

“This is a moment. This is major," Booker told supporters. "I believe that we have the opportunity to transform history right now. Her story. Their story. Our story. We are bending the arc of our future right now in real-time. We are re-defining the course of Kentucky in real-time."

McGrath, also speaking to her supporters said to “buckle up.”

“As we wait for results, I hope everyone takes a moment to get a little rest, recharge your battery, and buckle up for what’s next,” she said. “The mission to defeat Mitch McConnell and defend our democracy goes on."