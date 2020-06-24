President Obama To Deliver Message To LGBTQ+ Community On Stonewall Day

Former President Barack Obama will deliver a special message during the Pride Live Stonewall Day streaming event this Friday (June 26).

Celebrating the 51st anniversary of the historic Stonewall Riots in 1969, the commemoration will fall on the groundbreaking 5th anniversary of the Supreme Court marriage equality ruling in the case of Obergefell v. Hodges, according to Rolling Stone.

Our forever Potus will be followed by special guests and performers including Pride Live board president Dr. Yvette C. Burton, actress Cynthia Erivo, Donatella Versace, Taylor Swift, Ellen DeGeneres, Ke$sha, Demi Lovato, Christian Sirano, and more.

Trans advocate and model Genna Rocero is scheduled to host the event.

The third annual Stonewall Day event will air on Logo’s Facebook and YouTube pages kicking off at 12:45 PM EST.

All proceeds from the virtual event will be donated to LGBTQ organizations affected by COVID-19.

On the eve of the Pride Live event, Pose stars Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez will participate in a three-hour virtual march and rally for the “She’s a Riot” event, in support of the Marsha P. Johnson Institute and LGBTQ people of color.