Amazon Prime To Host Virtual LGBTQ Pride Event With ‘Drag Race’ Alums

This month, marks 51 years since the Stonewall uprising, which was a reaction to police violence on queer communities in New York City. This time of the year, people are usually celebrating the birth of the “gay rights movement”’ with LGBT Pride events across the country.



However, this year due to COVID-19, most LGBT Pride events have been cancelled.

Amazon Pride has now stepped up to announce they will continue to celebrate with a virtual Pride festival called Pride Inside.



According to Amazon Prime, the virtual event will stream June 27 and June 28 as an "innovative, 360° environment.” Users can navigate the “festival grounds” together along with 9 friends via peer-to-peer video.

There will also be performances and conversations with RuPaul’s Drag Race alums, including Monique Heart, Gia Gunn and proud North Carolinian Heidi N Closet, who won Miss Congeniality during the most recent season.

Happy Pride and see Heidi in all her Pride fabulousness below:

