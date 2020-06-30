Breonna Taylor Shooting: Louisville Council To Investigate Mayor’s Response

Nearly four months after the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville Metro Council announced it will launch an investigation into how the incident was handled by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s administration.

According to an official council statement, among several issues, the probe will look into the events leading up to the shooting; government transparency, or any lacking of it; the shooting death of David McAtee, a barbecue eatery owner who was killed during a protest; and use of force during demonstrations.

At a press conference on Monday (June 29), City Councilman Brent Ackerson said the investigation will be conducted by the Government Oversight Committee, which has the power to subpoena, the Louisville Courier-Journal reports.

"The citizens of this community, including members of this Metro Council, have been very upset with the perceived lack of transparency by the city," said Ackerson, the committee chairperson, according to the Courier-Journal. "It's our intention, as a committee, to formally begin an investigation, to bring people in and get legitimate answers and legitimate documentation."

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was killed March 13 when Louisville police officers Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, and Jonathan Mattingly executed a “no-knock” warrant at her apartment, which she shared with her boyfriend Kenneth Williams. Believing it was intruders, Williams fired his weapon and gunfire from the officers ensued. One officer was wounded, but Taylor had been hit eight times, killing her. The suspect they were looking for was already in custody.



LMPD chief Steve Cosgrove was fired after the shooting. Hankison was fired from his job last week. However, none of the officers involved have been criminally charged in Taylor’s death.