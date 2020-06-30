North Carolina Racetrack Owner Puts ‘Bubba Rope' For Sale, Gets Destroyed On Facebook

Professional stock car driver Bubba Wallace has garnered a huge amount of support after being victimized when a rope was found in his garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama that had been tied into a noose. The noose was found in the stall by another member of Wallace’s team, who reported it to NASCAR officials. The organization launched an investigation, according to ESPN on June 21. After just 48 hours, the FBI concluded Wallace was not the target of a hate crime.

Now, one racetrack owner is feeling the heat after deciding to publicly mock Wallace and the incident.

Mike Fulp, the owner of 311 Speedway, posted an ad on Facebook Marketplace for a "Bubba rope.” USA Today reports the now deleted ad read, "Buy your Bubba Rope today for only $9.99 each, they come with a lifetime warranty and work great.”

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, several events have been canceled at the race track, including the Carolina Sprint Tour and the Racesaver Sprint Series. Mike Fulop, 55, lost all but two of his sponsors.

He complained in a June 27 interview with the Greensboro News & Record, "They went on my website and contacted all my sponsors. They found pictures of race cars here, and said they'd contact anyone who sponsors the racecars and give them hell."

He continued, "My business rating on Facebook went from a 4.5 down to 2.2 with people leaving bad reviews. They destroyed it, man." Seven of his employees have also quit.



Fullop sold an array of “Confederate Flags & Caps here along with your Christian Flag, American Flag, Donald Trump Flag & Caps," on his Facebook, according to Yahoo.