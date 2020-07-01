The ‘White Power’ Man In Video Shared By Trump Is A Retired Firefighter

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The man who shouted “white power” in a video that was shared by Donald Trump on Twitter Sunday (June 28) is reportedly a retired Miami-Dade County firefighter whose former employer has since disowned him.
According to the Miami Herald, the man seen yelling the racist phrase was 71-year-old Roger Stokes, a resident of the northeast Orlando retirement community The Villages. Trump tweeted that the people in the video he shared were “great people,” before deleting the tweet.
"The statement made by a longtime retired employee does not reflect Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's core values of integrity and respect for the diverse and multicultural community we serve. This retired employee acted as a private citizen and his views and actions are not representative of who we are and what we stand for," the department wrote in a statement on Twitter.
According to NBC News, the president was golfing and aides couldn’t get in contact with him to delete it earlier. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump had watched the video but didn’t hear “white power” before posting it.
