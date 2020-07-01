The ‘White Power’ Man In Video Shared By Trump Is A Retired Firefighter

The man who shouted “white power” in a video that was shared by Donald Trump on Twitter Sunday (June 28) is reportedly a retired Miami-Dade County firefighter whose former employer has since disowned him.

According to the Miami Herald, the man seen yelling the racist phrase was 71-year-old Roger Stokes, a resident of the northeast Orlando retirement community The Villages. Trump tweeted that the people in the video he shared were “great people,” before deleting the tweet.

"The statement made by a longtime retired employee does not reflect Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's core values of integrity and respect for the diverse and multicultural community we serve. This retired employee acted as a private citizen and his views and actions are not representative of who we are and what we stand for," the department wrote in a statement on Twitter.