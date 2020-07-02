White Woman Told Police Black Couple Assaulted Her, But She Made It All Up

A white woman in Virginia is facing charges of filing a false report accusing a Black couple of assaulting her, police said.



Gladys Townsend, 63, reported to Powhatan sheriff's deputies Wednesday evening (July 1) that she had been assaulted by a Black woman and man on the street, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. She said she did not know the people who attacked her and gave police a description of them.

But as it turns out, the assault never occurred.

“Further investigation by the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the assault did not occur,” Jeffery Searfoss, the department’s chief deputy said in a news release, according to the Times-Dispatch. “Townsend confessed to fabricating the assault and she has been charged with filing a false police report.”

It is unclear why Townsend fabricated the story or if the couple she described even exist. Searfoss said the department is continuing its investigation into the case.

“We take all allegations of false police reports seriously because of the burden imposed on the sheriff’s office in the way of resources expended to investigate the false claim, but also on the potential harm that a false report can cause a citizen who may be wrongly accused and or arrested,” Virginia Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Cerullo told the newspaper.

Townsend was charged with filing a false police report, according to local station WRIC.