Woman Evicted From Apartment After Yelling ‘I Hate Black People’ At Fort Bragg Soldier

A North Carolina woman has been evicted from her Fayetteville apartment after she was caught on video yelling racial slurs at a Fort Bragg soldier.

Diamonte Ugbesia was visiting a friend at Kings Cross Apartments on June 26, when he heard a woman yelling racial slurs from a neighboring building in the complex, according to ABC11.

Given the racial climate in the country due to police killings of Black people, and Karens gone wild, he took out his phone and began recording the incident out of caution.

"I hate Black people. I hate (n-word). I hate Black people," the unidentified white woman can be heard shouting in the video.

She continued: "Get the f**k back down. I don't want anything to do with you. Don't record. You better kill that (n-word)."

Subsequently, a man appears in the hallway from the woman’s apartment and tells the woman to stop calling Ugbesia the n-word.

"Let him go, just go inside," the man said.

"I will never (expletive) a Black person in my life," she said. "Get down! He's like taking a picture of me right now."

"Because you're being ridiculous," the man interjected.

The two are then seen going inside the woman's apartment and that’s when Ugbesia stopped recording.

"I never heard somebody flat out call me the n-word or say they hate me," he told the television news outlet. "I was shocked, you know?"

The following day, Kings Housing Management emailed tenants, announcing plans to take

immediate legal action to terminate the tenancy of the resident captured in the video. The notice said Fayetteville Police Department and courtesy officers would patrol the community through the duration of the legal process.

Ugbesia applauded the complex's quick and decisive action over the incident and said the woman's actions do not represent the American values he swore to defend as a soldier.

"I got deployed to Afghanistan,” he told the news station. “Me coming home from Afghanistan serving my country to a person saying they hate me based off my skin color? That's what I was mad about. You don't even know me."

Watch video of the horrific incident below.

