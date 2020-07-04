Two Women Seriously Hurt After A Car Plowed Into A Group Of Seattle Protesters

Two women at a Seattle protest have been seriously hurt after a car careened into a small group of protesters on a closed highway.

Officials, according to the Seattle Times, say the car "drove through the closure and struck multiple pedestrians." One of the women reportedly has life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has been arrested but not yet publicly identified, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Seattle has been a major hub for protest since the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May.

RELATED: Far-Right Groups Under Increasing Suspicion Of Causing Havoc In Devolving Protests And National Unrest

The shocking incident took place early Saturday (July 4) at a southbound section of Interstate-5 that had been shut down ahead of a women’s march. Footage shows a white vehicle speeding along the highway, before swerving to avoid two motionless vehicles positioned as a roadblock, causing him to hit the two people.

Washington State Patrol Captain Ron Mead, according to the Associated Press, said a 24-year-old woman from Seattle had suffered life-threatening injuries while a 32-year-old woman from Bellingham sustained serious injuries.

He says the driver is a 27-year-old man from Seattle. It’s unknown if the attack was targeted.

The Seattle Fire Department said the injured protesters were taken to Harborview Medical Center.