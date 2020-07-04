Two Women Seriously Hurt After A Car Plowed Into A Group Of Seattle Protesters

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Two women at a Seattle protest have been seriously hurt after a car careened into a small group of protesters on a closed highway.
Officials, according to the Seattle Times, say the car "drove through the closure and struck multiple pedestrians." One of the women reportedly has life-threatening injuries.
A suspect has been arrested but not yet publicly identified, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Seattle has been a major hub for protest since the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May.
RELATED: Far-Right Groups Under Increasing Suspicion Of Causing Havoc In Devolving Protests And National Unrest
The shocking incident took place early Saturday (July 4) at a southbound section of Interstate-5 that had been shut down ahead of a women’s march. Footage shows a white vehicle speeding along the highway, before swerving to avoid two motionless vehicles positioned as a roadblock, causing him to hit the two people.
Washington State Patrol Captain Ron Mead, according to the Associated Press, said a 24-year-old woman from Seattle had suffered life-threatening injuries while a 32-year-old woman from Bellingham sustained serious injuries.
He says the driver is a 27-year-old man from Seattle. It’s unknown if the attack was targeted.
The Seattle Fire Department said the injured protesters were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
Photo: Trooper Rick Johnson @wspd2pio
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS