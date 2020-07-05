Armed Black Protestors Demand Removal Of Confederate Monument From Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park

Armed Black Protestors Demand Removal Of Confederate Monument From Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park

The march took place on the Fourth of July.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by Alexis Reese

A massive group of armed Black protestors marched through Georgia Stone Mountain Park on Saturday (July 4) demanding that the large Confederate carving at the park be removed. 

A viral video showed a peaceful protest of nearly 200 protestors seen carrying large rifles dressed in all Black and being escorted by police. The group known as Not F***ing Around Coalition (NFAC) spoke out against the granite sculpture that showed General Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis, and General Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson, according to ABC News

Stone Mountain Park is historically known to be one of the primary gathering locations for white supremacists although the city’s population is majority-Black. 

"We understand the sensitivity of the issues here at the park and the dark past so we respect that and allow them to come in," said John Bankhead, Public Information Officer of Stone Mountain Park. "As long as it's peaceful, which it has been, then that's fine."

Following their march, some protestors gave speeches to the crowd before clearing the park that was scheduled to close mid-afternoon. 

(Photo Courtesy of Twitter via Mike Whoa TV)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news