Armed Black Protestors Demand Removal Of Confederate Monument From Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park

A massive group of armed Black protestors marched through Georgia Stone Mountain Park on Saturday (July 4) demanding that the large Confederate carving at the park be removed.

A viral video showed a peaceful protest of nearly 200 protestors seen carrying large rifles dressed in all Black and being escorted by police. The group known as Not F***ing Around Coalition (NFAC) spoke out against the granite sculpture that showed General Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis, and General Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson, according to ABC News.