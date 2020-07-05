Baltimore Protestors Tear Down Christopher Columbus Statue On July 4th

While many in the country decided to still celebrate the Fourth of July this year, some activists, however, kept fighting for justice amid nationwide protests against systemic racism and police violence against Black lives.

Protesters in Baltimore on Saturday (July 4) tore down a Christopher Columbus statue in Herring Run Park near Little Italy, believed to be the nation’s oldest, The Baltimore Sun reports. The group used ropes to pull down the controversial sculpture and dump it into the city’s Inner Harbor. Columbus is credited in history books as a hero who discovered America, but has come to symbolize greed, violence against natives, and oppression.

A video posted on Twitter viewed nearly 3.1 million times shows the historical holiday moment.

