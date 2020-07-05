Off-Duty Cop Shoots At Customer In Oklahoma Walmart Parking Lot Over Alleged Stolen Grill

An off-duty Langston University officer has reportedly shot at a customer in a Del City, Oklahoma Walmart parking lot after accusing the customer of shoplifting a BBQ grill.

Video obtained from a witness to the incident shows an aggressive altercation between the shoplifting suspect and the off-duty officer near Southeast 15th Street and Sooner Road according to KOCO- Channel 5 News. The clip shows the officer trying to forcibly pull the suspect out of his vehicle before he backs out of his parking spot to drive away.

The unidentified officer then pulls out his gun from its holster and aims it towards the driver’s side window before letting off 11- 12 shots into the vehicle as it flees the scene.