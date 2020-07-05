Off-Duty Cop Shoots At Customer In Oklahoma Walmart Parking Lot Over Alleged Stolen Grill

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
An off-duty Langston University officer has reportedly shot at a customer in a Del City, Oklahoma Walmart parking lot after accusing the customer of shoplifting a BBQ grill.
Video obtained from a witness to the incident shows an aggressive altercation between the shoplifting suspect and the off-duty officer near Southeast 15th Street and Sooner Road according to KOCO- Channel 5 News. The clip shows the officer trying to forcibly pull the suspect out of his vehicle before he backs out of his parking spot to drive away.
The unidentified officer then pulls out his gun from its holster and aims it towards the driver’s side window before letting off 11- 12 shots into the vehicle as it flees the scene.
The Del City Police Department soon arrived on the scene later confirming that the suspect was taken to an area hospital expecting to recover from his injuries.
Following the incident Langston University officials released a statement:
“The officer was not performing duties on behalf of Langston University at that time of the incident. The Langston University Police Department intends to cooperate with the Del City Police Department if assistance is requested.”
It is unclear what actions will be taken regarding the Langston University officer and investigation is underway.
(Photo Courtesy of Witness Video)
