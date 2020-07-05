Crazed Arizona ‘Karen’ Claiming To Be Trump Spokesperson Destroys Target Face Mask Display

As new Covid-19 cases skyrocket in several states across the country, including Arizona, a White woman dubbed “QAnon Karen” on social media went on a rampage and knocked down a Target face mask display at a Scottsdale-area store.

The clearly disturbed woman says she was sent by the White House and a conspiracy theory group on the seek-and-destroy mission.

In the footage circulating on Twitter, she films herself attacking the masks in the Target store.

"So Target, I'm not playing anymore f***ing games, this s**t's f***ing over," the woman yells as she throws the packaged masks to the floor.

When employees arrived, she asked them, “Why? You let everybody else do it, but I can't do it because I'm a blonde White woman?”

RELATED: White House Apparently Not Following Its Own Social Distancing Rules

In a later video posted on social media, three cops confronted the woman in a garage. She told them that she was a White House spokesperson before saying she "can't give you any classified information."

Here are the videos.