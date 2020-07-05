Black High School Athlete Was Taunted With Chants Saying 'You Should Have Been George Floyd'

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
An Iowa school district said that it’s “unacceptable” that the only Black baseball player for Charles City High School heard “several bigoted comments yelled from the crowd” at an away game on June 27, a statement from the Charles City Community School District said.
According to the statement, the racial insults included, “Get back to the fields!”
“Sadly, this has been a pattern of behavior that our students of color have had to endure in many different places and contexts and is part of their daily experience,” the statement continued.
Jeremiah Chapman, the Black ballplayer, told CNN that he heard someone yell “You should have been George Floyd” and he was called “Colin,” a reference to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who set off a firestorm when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police violence against Black people.
"I try my hardest to have everyone like me because that's just my personality," Chapman told CNN. "And it's just hard seeing that no matter how hard I try, people can't accept me because of my skin color."
RELATED: NFL Teams ‘Interested’ In Signing Colin Kaepernick After Almost Four Years Away From Football
At the game, Jeremiah stood his ground and refused to let the racists win.
The umpire asked the teenager if he wanted to pause the game. Chapman declined because his teammates were depending on him.
Photo by Keisha M. Cunnings / Twitter
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS