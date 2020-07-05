Black High School Athlete Was Taunted With Chants Saying 'You Should Have Been George Floyd'

An Iowa school district said that it’s “unacceptable” that the only Black baseball player for Charles City High School heard “several bigoted comments yelled from the crowd” at an away game on June 27, a statement from the Charles City Community School District said.

According to the statement, the racial insults included, “Get back to the fields!”

“Sadly, this has been a pattern of behavior that our students of color have had to endure in many different places and contexts and is part of their daily experience,” the statement continued.