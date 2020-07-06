Amy Cooper Will Face Charges For Calling Police On Black Birdwatcher

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced on Monday (July 6) that Amy Cooper, the woman whose confrontation with a Black man in Central Park this past May went viral, will face charges for making a false report to police.

The episode occurred on Memorial Day. Cooper, who had been walking her dog off his leash in Central Park, encountered Christian Cooper (no relation,) an avid bird watcher, in the Ramble, a semi-wild part of the park where dogs must be leashed.

Mr. Cooper asked Ms. Cooper, who is not related to him, to leash her dog. When she refused, he began filming the encounter, which turned ugly when Ms. Cooper called the police and told them that “an African-American man is threatening my life”