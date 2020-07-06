Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Reveals She Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday (July 6) that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
The mayor posted the message: "COVID-19 has literally hit home," Bottoms said. "I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive."
Bottoms, who is believed to be on the shortlist for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s vice president, has voiced concerns over Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to reopen the state during the coronavirus pandemic.
Whileher tweet confirms her health update, the Mayor's office has yet to release an official statement about her diagnosis or whether or not she will decide to self-quarantine for the next two weeks.
The story is developing. Please check back for updates.
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Atlanta Mayor Bottoms on testing positive for COVID: "It leaves me for a loss of words because I think it really speaks to how contagious this virus is." pic.twitter.com/ms4ObgUZSs— The Recount (@therecount) July 6, 2020
