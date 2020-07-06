Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Reveals She Tested Positive For Coronavirus

While she says has no symptoms, the mayor is the latest political figure to come down with the virus.

Published 4 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday (July 6) that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor posted the message: "COVID-19 has literally hit home," Bottoms said. "I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive."

Bottoms, who is believed to be on the shortlist for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s vice president, has voiced concerns over Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to reopen the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Whileher tweet confirms her health update, the Mayor's office has yet to release an official statement about her diagnosis or whether or not she will decide to self-quarantine for the next two weeks.

The story is developing. Please check back for updates.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

