Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Reveals She Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The mayor posted the message: "COVID-19 has literally hit home," Bottoms said. "I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive."

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday (July 6) that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bottoms, who is believed to be on the shortlist for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s vice president, has voiced concerns over Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to reopen the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Whileher tweet confirms her health update, the Mayor's office has yet to release an official statement about her diagnosis or whether or not she will decide to self-quarantine for the next two weeks.

The story is developing. Please check back for updates.

