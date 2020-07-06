Breonna Taylor’s Family Has A Theory About Why She Was Targeted By Police

The family of Breonna Taylor is claiming that the 26-year-old’s home was targeted in a city operation to clear a neighborhood undergoing gentrification.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Taylor family attorneys filed court documents to amend the wrongful death lawsuit against Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove, and Jonathan Mattingly, the three cops involved in her killing. In the docs, the family says Breonna’s home was raided by police because there was "a political need to clear out a street for a large real estate development project" and that “a newly formed, rogue police unit violating all levels of policy, protocol and policing standards.”

The family also claims that less than a month after Taylor’s death and over a three-week period, eight homes in her neighborhood were demolished in an effort to speed up a multi-million dollar development plan.

Breonna’s family says her death could have been avoided had police surveilled her home and ran tags on her and her boyfriend’s cars. However, by focusing on Taylor’s home, law enforcement thought they were targeting Louisville’s violent crime and drug rings.

In the suit, Breonna’s family cites that the first five no-knock warrants of 2020 were executed for the project alone, including Breonna’s home. Again, she has no criminal history and no drugs were found in her home.

Benjamin Crump, one of the family's lawyers, told TMZ: "Connecting the dots, it's clear that these officers should never have been at Breonna Taylor's home in the first place, and that they invaded the residence with no probable cause." He says, "The officers who robbed Breonna of her life -- and Tamika Palmer of her daughter -- exhibited outrageous, reckless, willful, wanton and unlawful conduct."