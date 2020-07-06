Jimmy John’s Restaurant Workers Fired For Making A ‘Noose’ From Bread Dough

A Jimmy John’s restaurant in Georgia terminated four workers who were seen in a social media video making a noose from dough over the Independence Day weekend, the company tweeted.

Workers are heard giggling in the background as one employee slips his neck into the noose and another one pulls the noose.

The clip received thousands of views on Snapchat and was later posted on other social media platforms, the Macon Telegraph reported.

Here’s the sick video.