Jimmy John’s Restaurant Workers Fired For Making A ‘Noose’ From Bread Dough

A Jimmy John’s restaurant in Georgia terminated four workers who were seen in a social media video making a noose from dough over the Independence Day weekend, the company tweeted.
Workers are heard giggling in the background as one employee slips his neck into the noose and another one pulls the noose.
The clip received thousands of views on Snapchat and was later posted on other social media platforms, the Macon Telegraph reported.
Here’s the sick video.
The company responded to the video with a message condemning the four employees and announcing that they were fired.
“We have zero tolerance for racism or discrimination in any form. The franchisee has taken immediate action and the employees have been terminated. The actions seen in this video are completely unacceptable and do not represent the Jimmy John's brand,” Jimmy John’s commented under the video.
This incident came at a time when the nation faces a reckoning over racism. Countless numbers of protesters flooded streets from coast to coast to demonstrate against the police brutality after the killing of George Floyd.
The noose is a symbol of violence on Black bodies. Despite the nationwide soul searching, some people choose to find humor in this symbol of hate. In June, several nooses were found on trees around Lake Merritt in Oakland, California.
