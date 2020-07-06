Seven White Men Arrested In Oregon For Harassing Black Family During Beach Outing

The apparent backlash continues against Black America in retaliation for the wave of protests against systemic racism and police misconduct.

A group of seven white men were arrested in Oregon on Saturday, July 4 for harassing a Black family at a beach with taunts, racial slurs and Nazi salutes, The Hill is reporting. As if that was not enough, the members of the group also allegedly tried to surround police as officers reported to the scene in Lincoln City, Ore.

Police said that they were initially called to the scene to respond to complaints that the group was setting off illegal fireworks and causing a disturbance, according to the news organization. When police arrived, they found members of the group “highly intoxicated.” That’s when the men and the larger group they were with attempted to surround law enforcement.