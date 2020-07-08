San Francisco Lawmaker Introduces ‘CAREN Act’ To Prevent False 911 Calls

San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton introduced an ordinance on Tuesday (July 7) to outlaw racially motivated 911 calls.

The Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies, or CAREN Act, could bring criminal charges on a person who calls law enforcement based on racial bias.

During the Board of Supervisors meeting, Walton says the measure is “part of a larger nationwide movement to address racial biases and implement consequences for weaponizing emergency resources with racist intentions."

“Karen” is a term more recently used to describe a white woman who expresses outrage over something very minute or who threatens to call law enforcement on a person of color for an illegitimate reason.

The ordinance is similar to the statewide California AB 1550 bill, introduced by Assemblyman Rob Bonta, making it unlawful and accountable for a caller to "fabricate false racially biased emergency reports."

"Using 911 as a tool for your prejudice towards marginalized communities is unjust and wrong!" Bonta tweeted.