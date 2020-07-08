Disturbing Transcripts Released Of George Floyd's Final Moments

George Floyd’s horrific final moments were caught on video. Now, newly released transcripts reveal how the 46-year-old was begging for his life.

According to The New York Times, the transcripts are from 2 body-worn cameras and submitted to the state court in Minneapolis by the lawyer for former officer Thomas Lane.

Lane is asking for his charges to be dismissed. He claims he thought Floyd was on drugs “based on his behavior.”

The transcripts reveal when Floyd is told to show his hands, he was nervous and said, “I'm sorry, I'm so sorry. God dang man. Man, I got shot. I got shot the same way, Mr. Officer, before."

J. Alexander Keung, the Black officer, took Floyd away from his car to sit down across the street. Floyd thanked Kueng, showed his identification and said, "I got shot last time, same thing, man."

It’s not clear what shooting incident Floyd was referring to.

The New York Times also reports, the 46-year-old said he could not breathe more than 20 times.

One of the transcripts read, “Come on, man. Oh, oh. I cannot breathe. I cannot breathe… They’ll kill me. They’ll kill me. I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe.”

Another transcript stated, “Momma, I love you. Tell my kids I love them. I’m dead.”



On May 29, Derek Chauvin, the man who had his knee in Floyd’s neck for eight minutes, was fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and arrested on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. On June 3, his charges were upgraded to second-degree murder by the state’s Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Lane, 37, Tou Thao, 34, and Keung, 26, were also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting on June 3.

