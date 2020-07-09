GoFundMe Launched For Black Student Who Collected Garbage Now Going To Harvard Law School

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, the saying goes.

Rehan Staton, a Black college student from Maryland has proudly been admitted into one of the most prestigious law schools in the nation and credits collecting garbage to make ends meet.

"It was the people that were on the bottom of the hierarchy who really lifted me up," Staton told CBS News about his path to getting into Harvard Law School. "It helps me keep my eyes on the prize. If this were just about me and just fighting for myself, I definitely would have quit."

The 24-year-old said that while he was attending classes at the University of Maryland, he would wake up early in the morning to help collect trash for Bates Trucking & Trash Removal.

Being raised by a single parent, his father, after his mother moved back to Sri Lanka, Stanton recalled his childhood being very lonely.