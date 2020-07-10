L.A. Church Posts ‘No Trespassing’ Sign To Stop Black Woman From Sitting On Lawn

A church in Los Angeles is apologizing after two of its volunteers were recorded posting a “no trespassing” sign in order to stop a Black woman from sitting on its lawn.

St. Paul First Lutheran Church in North Hollywood said the actions in the video posted by actress Alex Marshall-Brown is not representative of the place of worship’s values. Newsweek reports that the men who posted the sign have also voluntarily stepped down from their positions.

The footage shows two men putting a sign on a tree while Marshall-Brown sits on the grass with her laptop outside of the church. They claimed the area is “private property” to which she asked, “The church is not welcoming me?”

"No, we're not," one of the men replies. "We have a lot of problems with people here from the park vandalizing and we don't want anyone on the private property. The mayor says you can have all the sidewalk you want, but you can't be on the grass."

Marshall-Brown then asked for clarification on what she had vandalized and if she came off as posing a threat. The man responded that she is doing neither, adding: "You gave people a bad time so I'm going to take care of it. You told them there's no trespassing signs so I'm putting a 'no trespassing' sign right here...that's for you. You know we used to be real nice about it, not anymore. When people are not nice, we're not nice."

Marshall-Brown then asked how she’s been unkind, to which one of the men responded, "We have to treat everyone the same; all lives matter."

He continued: "I'm protecting the church from everything, not just from you, from everything and when I put up 'no trespassing' signs and then somebody tears it down and then somebody is trespassing and the police come and say I can't do anything because there's no trespassing sign."