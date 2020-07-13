Christian Cooper's Sister Speaks Out On Him Refusing To Cooperate With Prosecuting Amy Cooper

Christian Cooper, the Central Park bird watcher who went viral in May after he recorded a video of a white woman calling the police on him after he asked her to leash her dog, is making headlines once again.

Christian is refusing to cooperate with the Manhattan District Attorney's office's investigation and possible prosecution of the white woman, whose name is Amy Cooper (no relation). Mr. Cooper says that he believes Amy Cooper has "already paid a steep price" for her transgression.

Mr. Cooper's decision sparked hot debates across Twitter, with some supporting his stance as an abolitionist and others believing he let Ms. Cooper off the hook too easily. Firmly in the latter camp is his sister, Melody Cooper.

Melody posted a statement to Twitter on Monday (July 13) saying that, while she respects her brother's position, she doesn't agree with it.

"I’ve seen the reactions to my brother’s statements and I’ve thought long and hard about this. I love my brother but my heart aches and I must speak my truth. While #christiancooper wanted the Manhattan DA to be the one to press charges, there’s a larger picture," she tweeted.

Along with the tweet, she included a statement:

"What is true for my brother who rarely has run-ins with the police, certainly not violent ones, is not true for most men in the black community. He can afford to be compassionate, but that is NOT the case for most Black men in this country. Not by a long shot.”

She continued, “And false calls are made by White women like Amy BECAUSE THEY KNOW THIS. So while he's absolutely right that policing should change, the fact is it hasn't happened fast enough and is likely to take a long time. People are getting hurt and killed in the meantime. False calls have increased. If there's a chance to send a message to other White women that they can't and shouldn't put Black people at risk in this way, it should be done.”

Melody closed with, “I understand that in this situation my brother intellectually sees Amy's humanity, who didn't see his. I emotionally see Emmet Till and logically worry for the humanity of our own."

Last week, Amy Cooper was indicted for filing a false report in the third degree against Christian Cooper. The charge is punishable by one year in jail or community service, The New York Times reported. She was issued a desk appearance ticket on the misdemeanor charge and will be arraigned on October 14.

See Melody Cooper's tweet, below: