White Couple Arrested After Attacking Black Hotel Worker On Video

Two suspects have been taken into police custody after being accused of a vicious racist attack on a Black hotel worker in Connecticut that was caught on video.
Crystal Caldwell, 59, was working her part-time front desk position June 26 at Quality Inn in Mystic, Conn., when a guest called and told her his hot water was not working, according to The Day newspaper. But when she said she could have it fixed or find him a new room, the man became angry and began to curse at her, then said he would send his girlfriend to “kick her a**.”
Soon after, the man, identified as Philip Sarner, 39, came to the front desk, Caldwell called her supervisors who tried to calm him down, the New York Daily News reported. But Sarner attacked her, attempting to jump over the desk and calling her an “old monkey.” Caldwell fought back, but was punched repeatedly, leaving her with a concussion, bruises and a damaged right eye.
Police were called, but while waiting in the employee lounge, Caldwell went into the hallway for some ice. That’s when Sarner’s girlfriend, identified as Emily Orbay, 29, attacked her a second time along with Sarner. Surveillance video shows the violent attack against Caldwell.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Video contains violent images
She was pushed against a wall, kicked repeatedly, leaving her with rib injuries. During the second attack, she says they shouted at her, “Black Lives Matter? Your life doesn’t matter, you don’t deserve to live on this earth.’ ”
Caldwell was taken to a hospital to treat multiple injuries.
The couple was arrested Monday (July 13) in Brooklyn by NYPD officers and United States Marshals.
NBC Connecticut reports Sarner is charged with second degree assault, third degree assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias. Orbay is charged with two counts of third degree assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias.
Caldwell is still reeling from the incident and is seeking justice. “I am almost 60 years old, for him to want to physically fight me is very, very, very, very hard for me,” she said. “I should not have to be begging for my life, that was devastating because there's people that are dying, that are dead."
"This goes beyond police, these are just regular people, American citizens with hate. That man had so much hate for me in his heart.”
Photo Credit: Kena Betancur/Getty Images
