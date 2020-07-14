Seattle’s City Council Wants To Cut $76M From Police Force In 2021

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced on Monday (July 13) that she wants a total of $76 million to be cut out of the Seattle Police Department’s budget next year.

According to the Seattle Times, the transfer would include $56 million removed from the department’s budget as well as certain responsibilities, like parking enforcement, that would shift to other departments. Durkan says the money would likely not result in savings that could be redirected to other needs. An additional $20 million would be saved by a decision not to further expand the police force in 2021 and a reduction in overtime.

The announcement comes after at least seven out of the nine city council members’ announced their support of cutting Seattle’s police department budget by half and reallocating the money to other services. Currently, the city’s budget surrounding law enforcement is about $400 million, so $200 million would be half.

Durkan, during a press conference, blasted the proposed 50 percent cut and said those on the council who’ve committed to the heavy defunding have done so with “no analysis” and “without a plan.” She also said she would veto any drastic cuts the council approves.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best sided with Mayor Durkan, calling a 50 percent defunding “reckless.”

"I do not believe we should be asking the people of Seattle to test out a theory that crime goes away if police goes away,” Best said during the same news conference. “That is completely reckless."

Protesters and activists have pushed the city council to make drastic cuts in the police budget, and it comes at the same time the city faces an overall budget crisis, mainly spurred on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the full Monday press conference below.