Black Woman Was Humiliated By Cops Who Forced Her To Leave Her Home Naked

A Black woman from Lancaster, California is claiming Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies violated her Constitutional rights after they burst into her home, handcuffed her, and moved her outside while she was naked.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court earlier this year by “Jane Doe,” she also claims the raid terrified her younger sister and son and that deputies were negligent when they conducted the fruitless search of her home. As a result, the search inflicted emotional distress and embarrassment. The woman does not want to be identified publicly.

The cops, who burst into the woman’s home on July 25, 2019, were allegedly searching for her brother, who was arrested at a different location.

During an interview with NBC4’s I-Team, she revealed the horror she went through during the raid. "They tied me up, I was dragged across my grass, keep in mind, I was on my menstrual period," she said. "I'm completely undressed on my front yard."

RELATED: Minnesota Police Departments Apologize For Wrongfully Detaining A Black Man

The woman’s younger sister recorded the incident, which shows four male deputies inside the home ordering her to walk down a flight of stairs while nude. She says she was taking a shower when the deputies forced their way inside.

"I'm telling him I'm not dressed and to wait a minute," she said. The deputy "said no and opened the door."

The L.A. Sheriff’s Department, according to NBC4, has declined to discuss the incident “due to pending litigation.”

Time-stamped Sheriff’s Department booking records reveal the woman’s brother, who was wanted in an assault case, was being arrested by other deputies in South L.A.

"They were looking for someone who wasn't there," said Brian Dunn, the woman’s attorney. He said she was no threat to public safety, and there was no reason for the deputies to go into the home in the way they did. "There was too much aggression and not enough compassion."

The brother’s arrest ended up being fruitless since the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office declined to file a charge citing a lack of sufficient evidence.