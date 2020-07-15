The Wendy’s Location Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Now Demolished

The Atlanta Wendy’s location where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police on June 12 was demolished on Tuesday (July 14).

The fast food restaurant became ground zero for protests in the weeks following the killing of the 27-year-old, and according to WSB-TV, demolition began yesterday morning.

Brooks was found asleep in his vehicle at the drive thru of that Wendy’s location. He was subsequently interviewed by officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan before a struggle ensued. Brooks took a taser from one of the police officers and ran.

In video footage, Rolfe opens fire, striking Brooks in the back and fatally wounding him. He was fired and later charged. Brosnan, however, was not fired, but does face charges including aggravated assault.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields also stepped down as a result of the shooting.

On June 13, the night after the shooting, the restaurant was set on fire while crowds of protesters watched. According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, three people have been charged with first-degree arson in connection with the fire.

Demonstrators are calling for the Wendy’s location to be turned into a peace center.

Last Saturday, an event called “Take Back the Wendy’s” began at the city’s Community Movement Builders Center and brought out about 100 people who then marched to the destroyed fast food spot, according to WSB-TV.

At the rally, people also called for arrests to be made in the death of Secoria Turner, the 8-year-old girl who was shot to death July 4 across the street from the Wendy’s.