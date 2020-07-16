NAACP And CBS Ink Content Partnership Deal

Now that CBS has committed to developing more content focused on and created by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color), the media company has now announced that they are partnering with the NAACP in a new venture.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a multi-year agreement between the two companies was announced on Wednesday (July 15) to develop and produce scripted, unscripted documentary content.

“An important way to diversify and grow our storytelling is to expand our horizons beyond the traditional studio-producer system,” said George Cheeks, President and CEO of the CBS Entertainment Group. “There is no better partner than the NAACP – the preeminent civil rights organization in our country – to help us find, develop and tell these inclusive stories. “At the same time, this is a strategic opportunity for CBS to build upon as well as re-imagine our pipeline for existing and emerging creative talent.”

The outlet reports that creative leaders for CBS Television Studios are set to work with the civil rights group “to establish a dedicated team of executives and an infrastructure to acquire, develop and produce programming.”

One goal is to produce premium content that also reaches a number of diversified voices that have the ability to tell inclusive stories which increases the visibility and impact of Black artists, as the media landscape continues to grow and evolve.

"In this moment of national awakening, the time has never been better to further tell stories of the African American experience,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. "Programming and content have the power to shape perspectives and drive conversations around critical issues. This partnership with CBS allows us to bring compelling and important content to a broad audience."