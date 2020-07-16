Atlanta Mayor Claps Back At Georgia Governor Over Lawsuit To Stop Mask Mandate

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is responding to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s lawsuit to stop her mandate that masks be worn in her city to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“I am not afraid of the city being sued and I’ll put our policies up against anyone’s, any day of the week,” Bottoms said on Thursday (July 16) during a video news conference.

“It’s my belief that the city of Atlanta still has the appropriate standing to mandate masks,” she also said during the conference. “Especially as it relates to buildings and places that we own and operate.”