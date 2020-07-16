British Vogue Editor Edward Enninful Racially Profiled At Work

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
British Vogue editor Edward Enninful says he was racially profiled during a recent encounter at his own workplace.
The magazine’s Editor-in-Chief since 2017 said he was walking into his offices on Wednesday (July 15) when a security guard told him to “use the loading bay.”
In a social media post, Enninful said Conde Nast, which owns British Vogue, “moved quickly” to dismiss the security guard, but he’s disappointed that these incidents of racism are still prevalent in society.
“Today I was racially profiled by a security guard whilst entering my work place,” he shared on Twitter and Instagram. “As I entered, I was instructed to use the loading bay. Just because our timelines and weekends are returning to normal, we cannot let the world return to how it was. Change needs to happen now.”
"It just goes to show that sometimes it doesn't matter what you've achieved in the course of your life: the first thing that some people will judge you on is the colour of your skin," he added on IG.
According to the BBC, the security guard, who works for a third party contractor, was dismissed from the site and placed under investigation.
Enninful was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2016 for his commitment to diversifying the fashion industry.
Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images For Christian Louboutin
