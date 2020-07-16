Tulsa Pastor Claims Onslaught Of Anger And Hate From Anti-Mask Protesters

Reverend Robert R.A.Turner of Tulsa’s famed Vernon AME church was reportedly assaulted by an anti-mask, Trump supporting group while he was demonstrating for reparations at city hall. The incident was caught on video.

According to a press release, every Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. since September, 2018, Pastor Turner has taken up a spot right outside of city hall to protest for reparations for the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. However, when Turner and church treasurer Fred Freeman arrived this week, they were met by anti-mask protesters who verbally attacked the men with racial slurs, demanding they remove their masks and calling Turner a false prophet. One protester even pulled out a dollar bill, asking, “Is that what you want?”

The two men were later joined by Cleo Harris, Jr., a member of the church who was also verbally assaulted by the crowd.

“I went to city hall today, as I have every Wednesday for years, to call for repentance and reparations,” said Turer in a statement. “Today, I felt emotions that were unlike anything I have ever known. My very presence was the catalyst for an onslaught of anger and hate from my fellow children of God. I now have a deeper sympathy for civil rights activists like Vivian Malone, James Meredith, The Little Rock Nine, and countless others. Today, people shouted ‘USA’ at us as though it was an attack — as though the United States was no place for Black men seeking justice.”

The statement continued, “It is a sad day in Tulsa, but I will not be deterred in this fight. By God as my helper, I will endure this fiery furnace, and we as a people will make it to the promised land.”

Turner made reference to the massacre of 1921 when 800 people were injured and another 300 were killed during the extermination of Oklahoma’s Greenwood District otherwise known as Black Wall Street. It was one of the most booming and affluent areas in the country for Black people during that era all of which was destroyed in just 48 hours after groups of white people engineered their own brand of justice for a Black man accused of raping a white woman.

“The racism that destroyed Black Wall Street in 1921 is alive and well in 2020. I have never, in person, seen mobs so filled with hate as I did today. I hope our city leaders will stand-up and repudiate the racist attacks we endured today on the steps of city hall.”

Watch the disturbing video, below: