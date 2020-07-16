U.K. City Removes Statue Of Black Lives Matter Protester That Replaced Slave Trader Monument

A sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester that was placed on a plinth that used to hold a statue of a slave trader was removed Thursday (July 16).

The city of Bristol, England removed the monument, which features a female protester with her fist raised, and has not yet officially decided what to do with the plinth on which the Edward Colston statue previously stood.

Bristol’s mayor, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the replacement statue was put up without permission.

"We have established a history commission which will help us tell our full city history," Marvin Rees said, according to CBS News. "As we learn this fuller history including the part played by black people, women, the working class, trade unions, and children among others, we will be in a better position to understand who we are, how we got here and who we wish to honor."

The image of Jen Reid, who was part of the removal of the Colston statue in June, was captured by a photographer with her fist raised at the sky and then turned into a statue. The sculpture was secretly installed by artist Marc Quinn’s team at dawn on Wednesday.

A cardboard sign reading “Black lives still matter” was situated beneath the statue, which is technically titled “A surge of power (Jen Reid) 2020.”

Reid has since spoken about the art piece of her likeness and says it was only meant to be temporary.

"When I stood there on the plinth, and raised my arm in a Black Power salute, it was totally spontaneous, I didn't even think about it," Reid said in a statement. "It was like an electrical charge of power was running through me. My immediate thoughts were for the enslaved people who died at the hands of Colston and to give them power. I wanted to give George Floyd power, I wanted to give power to Black people like me who have suffered injustices and inequality. A surge of power out to them all.”

Black Lives Matter protests erupted all over England in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police. In Bristol, protesters defaced and then pulled down the statue of slave trader Colston, dragged it to the harbor and threw it into the river.