EXCLUSIVE: Eric Garner’s Widow Reminisces About Their Love Story On the Sixth Anniversary Of His Death

Written by Donna M. Owens

Esaw Snipes-Garner in "American Trial: The Eric Garner Story" Platonic Films















A native New Yorker with African-American, Jewish and Native American roots, Snipes-Garner spent her early childhood in the Marcy Projects public housing in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. Later, her mother moved their family to the Lindsay Park Housing co-op in Williamsburg. She met Garner— a fellow New Yorker — in the late 1980’s on what she terms “one of those dating party lines.” “I was 19 going on 20. Eric was 16 going on 17. But he lied and said he was older,” she chuckled. “We talked on the phone for days and days. And it took off from there. We became a couple.” RELATED: Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, reflects on the court decision to not bring federal charges against the NYPD officers who killed her son The two were married in August 1989. “We had a big wedding in a small church where my husband's grandfather, who was the pastor, married us. We had a reception in the community room. And then we went on a honeymoon for a week to. ... New York City! We stayed at a hotel near Broadway,” she reminisced. While 2020 would have marked three decades of marriage, the couple was reportedly separated when Garner passed. Without elaborating, Snipes-Garner makes it clear that regardless of where they were as a couple at the time of his passing, she lost the man she’d loved for most of her adult life. Together they raised six children including four biological siblings and her two eldest daughters from prior relationships. Still, she says Garner was a good father who accepted her daughters as his own. “He said whatever you want to do, I’m with you 100 percent.” When it came to his personality, Snipes-Garner fondly described her late husband as “a character.” “He was very funny. He loved to make people laugh. He was very intelligent. He was a whiz in math. He could do math in his head like 1-2-3. When we were at the grocery store I would ask him, `How much do we have to spend? And what might I need to put back?’ He would do the [prices] and taxes, this and that. He would even tell me if we had enough to go out afterwards.” RELATED: Black Mothers Express Pain And Grief Of Losing Sons And Daughters To Police Violence

While most of the country saw Eric Garner in his last moments as a man suffering and gasping for breath, his wife wants to remember the man who had a “very generous” spirit and was well known among many in their local community. “He would give anyone the shirt off his back. There was a homeless guy on Staten Island and Eric would buy him a sandwich everyday. Another time, Eric brought a young lady some groceries at the supermarket. He loved kids. He would buy every kid in the park an ice cream.” The generosity he extended to strangers was also practiced at home. “Every two weeks, he would have the girls go get their hair done,” said Snipes-Garner. “Oh my God, [they] and my sons were so spoiled.” Numerous media reports have delved into Garner’s past arrests and incarcerations, but Snipes-Garner says there was so much more to him than this one myopic portrayal. “He was not just some street thug trying to sell cigarettes,” she said. “Everything he did was for his family.”

Personal family photos of Esaw Snipes-Garner and Eric Garner Courtesy of Esaw Snipes-Garner















Garner was a graduate of Automotive High School in [Brooklyn] and attended a year of technical college out of state. He loved cars and worked for some time as a diesel mechanic for Greyhound. As newer car and truck models required diagnostic tests that increasingly required computer skills, Snipes-Garner says her husband’s ability to maintain his livelihood suffered. He was also dealing with a long history of run-ins with police that took its toll in ways both above and below the surface. “As a young, Black man growing up in New York, he just had a lot of trouble including being arrested,” she explained. “Two years here, a year there, eight months there [in prison], it was horrible...It's so ironic that with his feelings about the police that it would end up being the police who killed him.” The last six years haven’t been kind to Snipes-Garner and these days she’s not only grieving her spouse, but the loss of their daughter, Erica, who died of a heart attack in 2017. Erica left behind two small children whom Snipes-Garner and her daughter, Emerald, are helping to raise. Before her passing, Erica turned her pain into activism fighting to have the officers involved in her father’s death brought to justice. RELATED: Eric Garner's Daughter, Erica, Dies After Suffering Massive Heart Attack “I believe in God wholeheartedly. If not, I probably would have killed myself or lost my mind. You’re with someone for 26 years, then all of a sudden they’re not there anymore. I never thought I’d live my golden years by myself.” While Snipes-Garner has participated in demonstrations and vigils and grants occasional interviews, she leaves most of the public events to relatives. Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, has represented the family by steadfastly championing police reforms and fighting to keep her son's legacy alive. RELATED: What Defunding Police Departments Really Means For Black Communities However, today, on the anniversary of her husband’s death, Snipes-Garner said her children and three grandchildren will likely be at her home in suburban New Jersey for a family barbecue. “The kids usually write something to Grandpa and read their thoughts out loud. And then we’ll release balloons,” she says, with the promise that the love and prayers for Grandpa are delivered up to heaven. Donna M. Owens is an award-winning multi platform journalist. BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s and Breonna Taylor’s deaths in police custody, other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.