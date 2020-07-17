Trump’s Niece Says She Heard Him Use N-Word And Anti-Semitic Slurs

Mary Trump, the niece of the president -- who has been routinely accused of racism, says in her new book that he used the N-word.

While promoting the book, titled: Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, Mary Trump spoke with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Thursday (July 16). She was explicitly asked if she ever heard her uncle use the N-word and anti-semitic slurs, and said yes to both.