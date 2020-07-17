Trump’s Niece Says She Heard Him Use N-Word And Anti-Semitic Slurs

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Mary Trump, the niece of the president -- who has been routinely accused of racism, says in her new book that he used the N-word.
While promoting the book, titled: Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, Mary Trump spoke with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Thursday (July 16). She was explicitly asked if she ever heard her uncle use the N-word and anti-semitic slurs, and said yes to both.
RELATED: Michelle Obama Announces A Follow Up To Her Best Selling Book 'Becoming'
According to the New York Daily News, Sarah Matthews, a White House spokeswoman, denied her allegations, saying via email, “This is a book of falsehoods, plain and simple. The president doesn’t use those words.”
According to the Los Angeles Times, Mary said she wrote the book to “take him down” because “a second term … would be the end of American democracy.”
Too Much and Never Enough sold 950,000 copies the day it was released, July 14.
Photo Credit:Joe Sohm/Visions of America
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS