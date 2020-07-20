Bahamas Bans American Tourists Because Of Skyrocketing COVID-19 Numbers

Some Americans might need to rethink their summer vacation plans.

Bahamas announced on Sunday (July 19) it will shut off visitors from the United States, because of the U.S.'s skyrocketing cases of COVID-19.

According to Newsweek, Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said that all airports and seaports—to and from the neighboring U.S.— will be shut off as of Wednesday. Americans on the islands will be permitted to leave after Wednesday under special accommodations.

RELATED: Six Amazing Virtual Vacations You Can Take While On Coronavirus Lockdown

"Regrettably, the situation here at home has already deteriorated since we began the reopening of our domestic economy," said Minnis, who is also the acting health minister. It has deteriorated at an exponential rate since we reopened our international borders."

The Bahamas opened its borders three weeks ago, and has reported 49 new positive cases since then, bringing the country's overall total to 153. Fifteen new cases were reported on Sunday (July 19) alone.

Visitors from Canada, the United Kingdom and European Union will be permitted to stay in the islands as long as they can provide proof they tested negative for coronavirus at least 10 days before their arrival.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.