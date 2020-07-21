Man Who Killed Nia Wilson At Oakland BART Station Sentenced To Life In Prison

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 22: Friends and family members of Nia Wilson hug before entering a courtroom at the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. John Lee Cowell who is accused of killing Nia Wilson at a BART station in July could be eligible for the death penalty after special circumstance charges were added to his complaint during a court appearance. (Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

John Lee Cowell brutally slashed the 18-year-old with a knife as she stepped off a BART train in 2018.

The man convicted of stabbing 18-year-old Nia Wilson to death at an Oakland BART station in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Friday (July 17), an Alameda County Superior Court judge imposed the sentence for John Lee Cowell after hearing emotional statements by members of Wilson’s family.

Wilson was brutally stabbed with a knife by Cowell as she and her two sisters exited a BART train on July 22, 2018.

Letifah, Wilson’s sister who suffered severe injuries to her neck but survived the attack, said she struggled to forgive Cowell for murdering her younger sister.

"You are inhuman. I can't forgive you for that. I have to forgive you for the peace of my family,'' she said, according to NBC Bay Area.

RELATED: Nia Wilson’s Murderer Found Guilty Of BART Stabbing Death

"You took our baby,'' Tashiya Wilson, Nia’s sister and a witness to the attack, said to Cowell. "I'll never be OK, never.'' She also said she wished Cowell had received the death penalty.

Cowell did not address the court during the virtual sentencing. He had previously pleaded guilty by reason of insanity.

Cowell, who is white, was not charged with a hate crime, but the Wilson family had maintained that the Black women were attacked because of their race.

During his trial in March, Cowell was quickly found guilty during deliberation. Judge Allan Hymer rendered a verdict that he was sane at the time of the attack.

Photo: Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images

