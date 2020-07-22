Derek Chauvin, Cop Who Killed George Floyd, Charged With Felony Tax Fraud

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police officer charged with second degree murder in the killing of George Floyd, has been charged with nine felony counts of aiding and abetting tax fraud.

According to Minneosta Reformer, Chauvin and his wife are accused of claiming Florida residency to avoid paying Minnesota taxes, resulting in six charges for filing false or fraudulent returns and three counts for failing to file tax returns.

The charges cite Derek Chauvin’s time cards and interviews with witnesses where he earned money doing off-duty security. His estranged wife, Kellie Chauvin, allegedly acknowledged to officers they did not file returns, the Minnesota Reformer reports.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at the couple’s home and allegedly found documents showing income he never reported.

Derek Chauvin was listed as a Florida resident on his real estate license on file with the Minnesota Department of Commerce, which had a Florida mailing address. Public records show Chauvin’s Minnesota real estate license was categorized as being a “non-resident.”

Derek Chauvin is currently in custody, awaiting trial over the death of George Floyd. Police reports and an eyewitness video showed that Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for nine minutes, until he died.

He faces second degree murder and manslaughter charges, while the other officers at the scene, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, face aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

The three officers are currently out on bail.

