Obama and Biden Reunite! Video Teaser Addresses Trump’s COVID-19 Response

Former President Barack Obama and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden will stream a recent socially distanced conversation between themselves promoting Biden’s presidential campaign.

The conversation, which will be available for viewing on Thursday (July 23) on both Biden and Obama’s social media channels, will discuss President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, along with its economic effects and the current state of race in the country, according to ABC News.

"Can you imagine standing up when you were president and saying, ‘It's not my responsibility. I take no responsibility.' Literally. Literally," Biden said in a teaser video. "Those words didn't come out of our mouths when we were in office."

In the video Obama also praises Biden for his performance as vice president during his administration, calling him “effective” and relatable.

“If you can sit down with a family, and see your own family and the struggles that you've gone through, parents went through or your kids are going through. If you can connect those struggles to somebody else's struggles, then you're going to work hard for it. And that's always what's motivated you to get into public service,” Obama said.

ABC News says the conversation could reach nearly 128 million Twitter followers, 121 million of them being Obama’s.

Obama has also become more active in fundraising for Biden. In June they came together for a fundraiser that raised more than $11 million for Biden’s campaign.

The former president is also scheduled to participate in an upcoming fundraiser for Biden next week.