Obama And Biden Troll Donald Trump During Video Conversation While Tackling Issues From Coronavirus To Racial Disparities

Former President Barack Obama and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden released a 17-minute video of their socially distanced conversation featured on both of their social media platforms on Thursday (July 23). In it the two that trolled Donald Trump and his actions as President, particularly in regards to his response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The video, which was teased on Wednesday, also addressed several other pressing issues on which the nation has been focused ranging from health care and the economic crisis to racism and racial disparities.
“Can you imagine standing up when you're a president, saying, 'It's not my responsibility. I take no responsibility?'" Biden says criticising Trump’s comments about taking ownership of the lack of COVID-19 testing in March.. "I mean, literally. Literally."
"Those words didn't come out of our mouths while we were in office," said Obama in response.
View the video here:
In the video Obama praises Biden for his performance as vice president during the Obama administration, calling him “effective” and relatable.
“If you can sit down with a family, and see your own family and the struggles that you've gone through, parents went through or your kids are going through. If you can connect those struggles to somebody else's struggles, then you're going to work hard for it. And that's always what's motivated you to get into public service,” Obama said.
Obama is scheduled to participate in an upcoming fundraiser for Biden next week.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump's campaign responded to the video, criticizing both Obama and Biden.
“Even the former President’s half-hearted, scripted praise can’t cover-up Joe Biden’s nearly 50-year long legacy of failure," said Hogan Gidley, Trump 2020 National Press Secretary in a statement sent to BET.com.
Editor's Note: This story has been updated.
Photo: Screengrab/Twitter; Biden Campaign
