Cops Arrest Suspect In Fatal Shooting At Texas BLM Protest

A man was fatally shot Saturday (July 25) night at a Black Lives Matter protest in Austin, Texas. The police said they arrested a suspect in the ongoing investigation.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said on Sunday (July 26) that a motorist turned his vehicle aggressively toward the marchers when the victim, 28-year-old Garrett Foster, approached the car, according to the Statesman.

RELATED: The FBI Used Advanced Spy Plane To Monitor Black Lives Matter Protests

The driver fired a handgun at Foster, who was carrying an assault rifle, hitting him multiple times. Someone in the crowd returned fire at the car, which drove away. Foster was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Austin Police Officer Katrina Ratcliff briefed reporters shortly after the incident. Ratcliff said that cops detained the suspect, and he’s cooperating. The police chief later said the suspect was released.