Michelle Obama Meets With NBA And WNBA To Talk About Voting

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 23: Michelle Obama is pictured at the 2019 Beating the Odds Summit at Howard University on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Reach Higher, started by former First Lady Michelle Obama during her time at the White House, works to inspire every student in the U.S. to take charge of their future by completing their education past high school, whether at a professional training program, a community college, a four-year college or university, or in the military. Reach Higher continues to help underrepresented students navigate the college-going process by raising awareness about helpful tools and resources; meeting students where they are and tailoring technical assistance to meet their unique needs, and building the capacity of the school counseling profession.(Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Published 21 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Michelle Obama is doing everything she can to encourage people to vote in the upcoming election, which is less than 100 days away. The former First Lady has been particularly intentional about reaching out to young Black voters, and met with NBA and WNBA players on Sunday (July 26) to talk about voting, according to NBA All-Star Chris Paul.

"We're gonna talk about the importance of voting and making sure your voice is heard," Paul said after their scrimmage on Sunday, via The Oklahoman. "And I think that's very important that we're doing this together, right? Not just NBA players, not just WNBA players, but we're doing it together. We can share stories and know how each other feels."

No further details about the meeting were provided.

Mrs. Obama's voter registration efforts fall under her When We All Vote initiative. She announced on Sunday that the campaign has already registered 100,000 new voters, and they hope to double that number before November.

