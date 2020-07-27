Stacey Abrams Voting Rights Documentary Gets Release Date On Amazon

A sweeping documentary about Stacey Abrams and her fight for voting rights is getting ready to drop on Amazon. All In: The Fight for Democracy will open in select theaters on September 9 ahead of its global launch on Prime Video on September 18, according to Deadline.

The film is directed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning filmmaker Liz Garbus and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lisa Cortés, and produced by Garbus, Cortés, Academy Award-winning producer Dan Cogan as well as Stacey Abrams. The documentary will examine voter suppression and offer Abram’s perspectives on the laws and barriers to voting in the United States.

In 2018, Abrams became the first Black woman to become the gubernatorial nominee for a major party in the United States. She lost by 50,000 votes to her opponent Brian Kemp, Georgia's then Secretary of State who was in charge of elections. Many believe voter suppression is the reason for Abrams' loss. She has since been a major advocate for voting rights as well as fairness in the census.